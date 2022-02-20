UFC Vegas 48 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Walker vs Hill’ last night

UFC Vegas 48 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event was a Light Heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, which saw Hill knockout Walker in the very first round (see it here). In the co-main event Kyle Daukaus submitted Jamie Pickett with one second remaining in the first round (highlights).

Biggest Winner: Jamahal Hill

Two months after earning a crushing first-round knockout victory over Jimmy Crute, Hill followed it up with another stellar performance. And this one could be the best one of his career thus far after he turned Walker’s lights off with a perfectly-placed bomb to the temple. The shot stunned the towering Brazilian and sent him crashing backwards to the canvas. Hill attempted to go in for one final unnecessary kill shot but was stopped the referee on duty. The win puts Hill’s record at 4-1-1 inside the Octagon and could be just what he needed to break into the Top 10. With three knockouts wins in his last three fights to go along with back-to-back “Performance of the Night” bonuses, Hill is on the fast track to stardom.

Runner Up: Kyle Daukaus

“The D’arce Knight” struck again last night after Daukaus secured his sixth victory via d’arce choke after forcing Jamie Pickett to tap with only one second remaining in the opening round. It was a much-needed win for the former Cage Fury FC Middleweight champion since his last victory came in Nov. 2020. He also walked away with an extra $50,000 “Performance of the Night” post-fight bonus award. Though he is just 2-2-1 so far inside the Octagon, this win could be a huge momentum booster for the 28-year old.

Biggest Loser: Johnny Walker

A once rising star’s luster faded a bit more last night after Walker suffered his second straight loss. Overall, Walker is just 1-4 in his last five bouts, a drastic difference from his hot start that saw him win his first three fights inside the Octagon via first-round knockout. It’s a downfall of epic proportions that will likely see him lose his Top 10 ranking. More importantly, his overall stock will go down and getting those big fights will be harder to come by. He has shown to have the talent, but he hasn’t been able to put it together in some time now. Where it went wrong for Walker only he knows, but one thing is certain, he needs to turn it around in a hurry.

For complete UFC Vegas 48 results and coverage click here.