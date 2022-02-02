Megan Anderson provides MMA career update — ‘I have no plans to fight right now’

Megan Anderson has managed to keep herself very busy outside the cage.

The former Invicta FC 145-pound featherweight champion was signed to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2017, where she was expected to debut opposite Cris “Cyborg” Justino. Unfortunately for the six-foot Australian, Anderson was forced out of the bout for personal reasons and her vacant UFC title shot went to Invicta’s 135-pound bantamweight titleholder, Tonya Evinger.

“Cyborg” defeated Evinger via third-round technical knockout and Anderson wouldn’t debut until one year later when she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Holly Holm. The lengthy knockout artist would go 3-2 in her five bouts that followed with her most recent coming in that ever-elusive title shot.

“For all those that are asking and continue to ask me daily, I have no plans to fight right now,” Anderson shared on Twitter. “I’m not saying that I will never fight again, but at this point in my life, I’m loving everything else I’m doing. From gaming and streaming, working as an analyst for ESPN and Invicta, and currently filming my first major feature film, I couldn’t be happier and fighting isn’t on my mind.

“I’m currently not affiliated with any gym, I’m not to any promotion right now and haven’t been pursuing a new fight contract,” she continued. “I appreciate the love and interest from everyone hoping to see me in the cage again, but hopefully, this answers your questions for now!”

Anderson’s last fight took place in March 2021 at UFC 259 against current featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. Losing via first-round reverse triangle-armbar submission (watch highlights), it was Anderson’s last bout on her contract.

Since then, the 31-year-old has gotten surgery on her elbow due to the result of her encounter with Nunes. At the same time, she’s continued to grow her presence as a gamer on Twitch where she typically streams multiple times a week.

In relation to mixed martial arts (MMA), Anderson has continued working closely with Invicta not only as a live reporter and interviewer, but commentator as well. ESPN has also brought her in to speak with fighters and provide analysis.

While Anderson is no stranger to being on screen after her 2018 appearance on the reality show Heroes & Superstars, she has recently been traveling to Prague, Czech Republic, where she’s begun her acting career. The former Glory MMA & Fitness product has yet to be confirmed for the upcoming film Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth, but she has used the movie title in hashtags on her social media while filming is known to be taking place in Prague.

Speculation ran rampant following Anderson’s departure from UFC. Was she off to Bellator? PFL’s 155-pound lightweight division? Time will tell ... it just likely won’t be in 2022.