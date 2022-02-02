Jiri Prochazka would like a word with Kamaru Usman regarding that jump to 205...

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a close relationship with current 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya — depending on who you ask — and would rather skip that division altogether and just go straight to the head of the light heavyweight class for the chance to join the exclusive double-champ club.

That short-term goal may be off the table now that Jan Blachowicz is no longer 205-pound champion, thanks to a first-round submission from Brazilian bruiser Glover Teixeira. But if “The Nigerian Nightmare” does want to test his might against much larger opponents, top contender Jiri Prochazka will likely bet against him.

“I think he will not be so quick in our division and the power too will not be on the same level like in our weight,” Prochazka told The Allstar. “How many kilos he have? He’s two weights under us, under light heavyweight so that will be the challenge for him and a problem. I don’t know what his weight is normally. He will beat Jan, that he said? Adesanya didn’t beat Jan and he thinks he can beat Jan? That’s a big and strong work. He’s a very big name in the fights but this is very strong division.”

Adesanya attempted to dethrone Blachowicz at UFC 259 back in March 2021; however, the wrestling and top control of the power-punching Pole kept “The Last Stylebender” at bay. Usman is certainly the more accomplished wrestler and likely walks around in the 200-pound range, but it still may not be enough to topple the light heavyweight elite.

In addition, we still don’t know what the future holds at 205 pounds. Prochazka fights Teixeira for the division strap at UFC 274 on May 7 and Blachowicz, along with top contender Aleksandar Rakic, are nipping at their heels. Usman, meanwhile, will be putting his belt on the line against Leon Edwards at some point over the next few months.

In short, don’t plan on seeing Usman at 205 anytime soon.