Middleweight contenders get the spotlight this Saturday evening (Feb. 5, 2022) when Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson look to make their claims for next crack at next weekend’s winner between division champion, Israel Adesanya, and former 185-pound roost ruler, Robert Whittaker, at UFC 271.

In UFC Vegas 47’s co-main event, Hawaiian bruiser Punahele Soriano meets grappling ace Nick Maximov, while Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to establish himself as one to watch against the well-traveled Carlston Harris one fight prior. Want to potentially raise money for a Valentine’s Day gift or an extremely ill-advised Super Bowl bet?

What Went Wrong at UFC 270?

I sorely underestimated Jasmine Jasudavicius’ wrestling, Silvana Gomez Juarez threw her fight away by going to the ground with Vanessa Demopoulos, and Victor Henry proved a hell of a lot tougher than I expected, but we still eked out a small profit. Progress is progress!

UFC Vegas 47 Odds For The Under Card:

Miles Johns (-210) vs. John Castaneda (+175)

Hakeem Dawodu (-170) vs. Mike Trizano (+150)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-115) vs. Chidi Njokuani (-105)

Alexis Davis (-225) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+185)

Jailton Almeida (-380) vs. Danilo Marques (+290)

Philip Rowe (-140) vs. Jason Witt (+120)

Denys Bondar (-240) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+195)

Thoughts: There’s quite a bit to work with here ... give me Hakeem Dawodu, Chidi Njokuani, Alexis Davis and Denys Bondar.

He may be prone to split decisions and coming off losses, but the fact remains that Dawodu is 5-2 in the Octagon with wins over dangerous customers in Julio Arce and Zubaira Tukhugov. By contrast, Mike Trizano’s only win in the last three years was a highly questionable decision against a man in Ludovit Klein who turned out to be allergic to the sort of pressure Trizano offers.

In the end, Dawodu’s more varied and destructive striking should carry the day without too much trouble.

On the one hand, I can absolutely picture Marc-Andre Barriault doing his usual thing and just zombie-walking through everything Chidi Njokuani has to offer en route to mauling him against the fence. At the same time, the UFC newcomer is a hell of a lot faster and more polished than Barriault, a man who’s eaten nearly 200 significant strikes from subpar strikers in his last two bouts.

In short, he’s worth a solid look.

Davis’ recent 1-4 slump isn’t nearly as damning as it looks. She actually out-landed her opponent in each of her four defeats, and more than one media outlet had her beating Pannie Kianzad and Jennifer Maia. Her rock-solid fundamentals are a huge problem for Stoliarenko, who relies on snatching quick-kill submissions.

Expect “Ally-Gator” to tear up Stoliarenko on the feet and from top position.

Admirable as Malcolm Gordon’s recent decision over Francisco Figueiredo was, it’s clear at this point that the man can’t wrestle. Denys Bondar, on the other hand, absolutely can. To make matters worse for Gordon, Bondar has a terrific gas tank and enough grappling chops to avoid getting submitted while on top.

In other words, invest in “Psycho.”

UFC Vegas 47 Odds For The Main Card:

Sean Strickland (-210) vs. Jack Hermansson (+175)

Punahele Soriano (-190) vs. Nick Maximov (+160)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-240) vs. Carlston Harris (+195)

Tresean Gore (-160) vs. Bryan Battle (+140)

Julian Erosa (-300) vs. Steven Peterson (+235)

Thoughts: As much as I may dislike him on a personal level, there’s money to be made with Strickland.

Hermansson isn’t a bad striker by any stretch of the imagination, but his best work comes from top position. Unfortunately for him, Strickland hasn’t been taken down since a certain Kamaru Usman dragged him to the mat in 2017. On top of that, Strickland’s the more durable of the two and has a higher striking output, so I trust him to hold up better in a five-round striking battle than I do Hermansson.

UFC Vegas 47 Best Bets:

Parlay — Hakeem Dawodu and Denys Bondar: Bet $60 to make $75

Single bet — Chidi Njokuani: Bet $52.50 to make $50

Parlay — Alexis Davis and Sean Strickland: Bet $80 to make $90.40

At least there’s a handful of decent scraps to look forward to this weekend at UFC Vegas 47. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

*** As always, remember this is not investment advice nor is it an invitation to gamble. Be responsible and always do your own due diligence.***

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $314.40

