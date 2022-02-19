Knockout! Andrey Koreshkov stops Chance Rencountre with spinning back kick in 38 seconds - Bellator 274

Vintage Koreshkov! The spinning back kick once again gets the job done for The Spartan! ⚔️ Watch #Bellator274 LIVE on @SHOSports . pic.twitter.com/Tk24syPPbj

Former Bellator MMA Welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov picked up his third straight win earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at Bellator 274 in Uncasville, Conn., and it took him all of 38 seconds.

It didn’t take long for both Koreshkov and Chance Rencountre to take the center of the cage. After a brief feeling out process, Koreshkov executed a lightning quick and accurate spinning back kick that crushed Rencountre’s ribs. Rencountre — who was returning to Bellator after four years — tried to grab a hold of his foe, but fell down to the canvas in pain instead.

Here is a closer look in slow-motion:

From there, Koreshkov dove in and started piling on the ground-and-pound, forcing the official on duty to put an end to the fight. The former 170-pound champion has won his last four fights inside the Bellator cage, and is working his way back up to another possible title fight.

