Knockout! Brennan Ward bloodies, brutalizes Brandon Bell in comeback fight at Bellator 274 | Video

Brennan Ward made his return to the cage after a 4.5 years hiatus at Bellator 274. Riding a two-fight losing streak, “Irish’s” out-of-the cage troubles have been well-publicized, which derailed his flourishing career.

But despite the long layoff, the former Middleweight champion showed that you “Can go to hell and back” and return to your old self by putting on a blistering performance against Brandon Bell. As usual, Ward came out aggressive looking for the home run shot.

After busting Bell up pretty good, prompting his nose to leak like a faucet, Ward turned to his wrestling and jiu-jitsu to try and secure the finish on multiple occasions, though it didn’t come in the first.

Early in round two, Ward once again came out aggressive and tagged Bell with a huge body shot that hurt him, From there, “Irish” put his foot on the pedal and dropped Bell and proceeded to end the fight with some blistering ground-and-pound. The win is Ward’s first in six years and vows to return soon against a Top 10 opponent a rising sensation, whichever Scott Coker prefers according to “Irish.”

