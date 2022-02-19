The bare knuckle action is unfolding tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at BKFC’s “KnuckleMania 2” live on FITE.TV PPV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with a clash between Mike Perry and Julian Lane serving as the main attraction.
Adding to the mix will be a lightweight title fight between current BKFC champion Luis Palomino and challenger Martin Brown, as well as the BKFC debut of former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. It should be a memorable night to say the least.
We will compile the best of the best below as the “KnuckleMania 2” highlights roll in real-time. Enjoy!
John Michael Escoboza def. Zion Tomlinson Sr. via fourth-round TKO
Down goes Jomi in the first! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/IcE46s0t6A— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022
They are slugging it out! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/zPjEuoD5gV— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022
Jomi showing that right-hand power #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/5nD3CtxeA1— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022
The bell saves Zion! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/AUX36TPRPl— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022
DOWN GOES ZION #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/JbzQGhG5tp— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022
Zion doesn't want no more. Jomi Escoboza gets the win in the 4th! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/mHKcUQOx7L— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022
Yosdenis Cedeno def, Mario Vargas via Unanimous Decision
Mario Vargas goes DOWN at the end of the first round #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/D6mAzSBG23— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
Mario Vargas goes for a flying knee. This isn't #MMA! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/zTQ8IfAQ3G— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
Replay of that flying knee and the knockout punch from Yosdenis Cedeno #KnuckleMania2. pic.twitter.com/mFZ1M1V6Ks— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
Edgard Plazaola def. Chevvy Bridges via third-round KO
A series of three huge rights in round three caused CHEVY BRIDGES to be waved off!— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
Edgard Plazaola gets the victory at #KnuckleMania2. pic.twitter.com/SeFv3LV9x8
Uly Diaz def. Sawyer Depee via second-round TKO
From earlier in the round, Sawyer levels Uly with a knockdown! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/C5xnembZa3— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
Sawyer goes down! pic.twitter.com/5XFSe6x78W— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
WHAT A COME FROM BEHIND VICTORY! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/YwCk8oWxAR— FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022
Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick
Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens
Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel
Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea
Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez
Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown
Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane
For complete ‘KnuckleMania 2’ results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...