The bare knuckle action is unfolding tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at BKFC’s “KnuckleMania 2” live on FITE.TV PPV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with a clash between Mike Perry and Julian Lane serving as the main attraction.

Adding to the mix will be a lightweight title fight between current BKFC champion Luis Palomino and challenger Martin Brown, as well as the BKFC debut of former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. It should be a memorable night to say the least.

We will compile the best of the best below as the “KnuckleMania 2” highlights roll in real-time. Enjoy!

John Michael Escoboza def. Zion Tomlinson Sr. via fourth-round TKO

Zion doesn't want no more. Jomi Escoboza gets the win in the 4th! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/mHKcUQOx7L — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022

Yosdenis Cedeno def, Mario Vargas via Unanimous Decision

Mario Vargas goes DOWN at the end of the first round #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/D6mAzSBG23 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Replay of that flying knee and the knockout punch from Yosdenis Cedeno #KnuckleMania2. pic.twitter.com/mFZ1M1V6Ks — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Edgard Plazaola def. Chevvy Bridges via third-round KO

A series of three huge rights in round three caused CHEVY BRIDGES to be waved off!



Edgard Plazaola gets the victory at #KnuckleMania2. pic.twitter.com/SeFv3LV9x8 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Uly Diaz def. Sawyer Depee via second-round TKO

From earlier in the round, Sawyer levels Uly with a knockdown! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/C5xnembZa3 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel

Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea

Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez

Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

