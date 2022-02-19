Chad Mendes turned in an impressive performance in his bare knuckle boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at BKFC’s “KnuckleMania 2” live on FITE.TV PPV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title challenger met Joshua Alvarez on the main card and ended up winning with a fourth-round TKO.

Mendes was a little tentative at first but that’s because he hadn’t fought since a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski back in 2018. After a fairly good first round Mendes opened up in the second and scored a thunderous knockdown with a beautiful right hand. The former UFC contender followed his efforts up in the third when he clobbered Alvarez with a heavy overhand right along the ropes for another knockdown.

Mendes kept busy in the fourth and banked yet another knockdown when he grabbed the back of Alvarez’s head and leveled him with an inside uppercut. When the action continued Mendes swarmed Alvarez with a vicious combination and put him down one more time for the count.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘KnuckleMania 2’ results and coverage click here.