Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender Mike Perry made good on his bare knuckle boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at BKFC’s “KnuckleMania 2” live on FITE.TV PPV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., when he outlasted Julian Lane in a unanimous decision performance.

Perry struck first with a big knockdown in the first round. Lane was wobbly but he managed to stay in the fight. Both fighters were bloodied after just a few minutes of action, but Perry was getting the better of the exchanges. Lane did battle back in the third round only to have “Platinum” regain momentum with last second combinations.

Perry came out firing in the fourth and was even warned for landing an open hand smack on Lane. “Let Me Bang Bro” did fire two big rights at the end of the round to give Perry a pretty nasty cut on his left eye. Lane landed a more right hands throughout the fifth and final frame, but Perry did well to avoid serious damage.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2

