As soon as UFC Vegas 48 wraps up tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, a co-headliner pitting Kyle Daukaus against the streaking Jamie Pickett, and a lightweight affair featuring UFC mainstay Jim Miller and Octagon newcomer Nikolas Motta, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC Vegas 48 results and coverage click here.