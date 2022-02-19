Jamahal Hill delivered the goods earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” decimated Johnny Walker with a first-round knockout (see it HERE).
In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 48 pumped out a slew of memorable fights and finishes. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:
- Stephanie Egger put the women’s bantamweight division on notice with a first-round armbar finish over the battle-tested Jessica-Rose Clark (highlights HERE)
- Veteran featherweight Chas Skelly scored an impressive TKO over Mark Striegl as part of his potential retirement fight
- Octagon newcomer Chad Anheliger made good on his debut with a vicious TKO stoppage over Jesse Strader on the “Prelims” undercard (watch HERE)
- David Onama scored a monstrous knockout finish over featherweight veteran Gabriel Benitez with a video game combination
- UFC veteran Jim Miller kept his career resurgence going with a second-round TKO finish over touted prospect Nikolas Motta (see it HERE)
- Middleweight fighter Kyle Daukaus captured his first UFC win since 2020 with a co-main event submission over Jamie Pickett
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 48 bonus winners below:
- Performance of the Night: Jamahal Hill
- Performance of the Night: Kyle Daukaus
- Performance of the Night: David Onama
- Performance of the Night: Stephanie Egger
