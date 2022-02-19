Jamahal Hill delivered the goods earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” decimated Johnny Walker with a first-round knockout (see it HERE).

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 48 pumped out a slew of memorable fights and finishes. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Stephanie Egger put the women’s bantamweight division on notice with a first-round armbar finish over the battle-tested Jessica-Rose Clark (highlights HERE)

Veteran featherweight Chas Skelly scored an impressive TKO over Mark Striegl as part of his potential retirement fight

Octagon newcomer Chad Anheliger made good on his debut with a vicious TKO stoppage over Jesse Strader on the “Prelims” undercard (watch HERE)

David Onama scored a monstrous knockout finish over featherweight veteran Gabriel Benitez with a video game combination

UFC veteran Jim Miller kept his career resurgence going with a second-round TKO finish over touted prospect Nikolas Motta (see it HERE)

Middleweight fighter Kyle Daukaus captured his first UFC win since 2020 with a co-main event submission over Jamie Pickett

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 48 bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Jamahal Hill

Performance of the Night: Kyle Daukaus

Performance of the Night: David Onama

Performance of the Night: Stephanie Egger

