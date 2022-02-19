Jim Miller defied father time yet again earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the veteran fighter sparked promising newcomer Nikolas Motta with a vicious second-round TKO (punches). It was Miller’s record-39th Octagon appearance.

Motta caught Miller early and put him on notice, but this was Miller’s fight from the opening bell. The veteran did most of his damage with whipping front leg kicks, but he mixed in some solid jabs and good cage control. In Round 2, Miller was able to lean even more on his leg kicks and it opened Motta up for a step-in right hook. The punch landed, Motta tumbled to the canvas, and Miller finished his efforts off with some hard ground-and-pound.

Check out the highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Miller, 38, continues to amaze so deep into his MMA career. Not only is the New Jersey native setting UFC records every time he steps inside of the cage, but he’s being matched up against hungry young prospects who would usually get the best of the “old man.” However, Miller seems to have hit a new level once again and will look to continue his career resurgence deep into 2022.

