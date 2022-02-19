Kyle Daukaus got back into the UFC win column earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight fighter stopped Jamie Pickett with a first-round submission (D’Arce choke) in the co-main event.

Daukaus didn’t waste any time moving inside on Pickett and using his grappling to secure a few takedowns. Pickett is a strong fighter so he was able to defend and get back to his feet a few times, but Daukaus was relentless. Daukaus ended up scoring another takedown towards the end of the first round and quickly moved in for a D’Arce choke attempt. Even though there were mere seconds left on the clock Pickett couldn’t last and ended up tapping at the buzzer.

Check out the highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Daukaus, 28, needed a win after coming off a no contest opposite Kevin Holland this past October. In fact, Daukaus hasn’t won inside of the Octagon since a decision victory over Dustin Stoltzfus back in Nov. 2020. The talented middleweight has all the ingredients to make a push towards the top 15 by year’s end so it will be interesting to see if he can string some wins together.

