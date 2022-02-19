 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Submission! Watch Kyle Daukaus choke out Jamie Pickett at the buzzer - UFC Vegas 48

By Dan Hiergesell
Kyle Daukaus got back into the UFC win column earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight fighter stopped Jamie Pickett with a first-round submission (D’Arce choke) in the co-main event.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, with a thrilling match up of Light Heavyweight strikers when No. 10-ranked Johnny Walker locks horns with No. 12-seeded Jamahal Hill in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Vegas 48's co-feature, Kyle Daukaus battles Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound Catchweight bout.

Daukaus didn’t waste any time moving inside on Pickett and using his grappling to secure a few takedowns. Pickett is a strong fighter so he was able to defend and get back to his feet a few times, but Daukaus was relentless. Daukaus ended up scoring another takedown towards the end of the first round and quickly moved in for a D’Arce choke attempt. Even though there were mere seconds left on the clock Pickett couldn’t last and ended up tapping at the buzzer.

Daukaus, 28, needed a win after coming off a no contest opposite Kevin Holland this past October. In fact, Daukaus hasn’t won inside of the Octagon since a decision victory over Dustin Stoltzfus back in Nov. 2020. The talented middleweight has all the ingredients to make a push towards the top 15 by year’s end so it will be interesting to see if he can string some wins together.

