HE TEE'D OFF AND PUT HIM TO SLEEP #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/TBh0nUyYeq

David Onama scored a massive finish earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight prospect stopped veteran Gabriel Benitez via first-round knockout (punches).

This “Prelims” headliner was a barn burner from the opening bell. Benitez scored with heavy leg kicks and strong combinations to the body, but Onama kept pushing forward. Benitez even landed a hard punch that badly hurt Onama’s eye. However, Onama’s pressure was relentless and he tracked “Moggly” down along the cage with a ridiculous combination. Most of the punches landed and Benitez eventually went to sleep.

Check out the highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Onama, 27, came up short in his UFC debut against Mason Jones this past October but he showed enough in that fight to really excite fans about his sophomore performance. They weren’t wrong as Onama ate every shot Benitez threw at him and found the finish when it presented itself.

For complete UFC Vegas 48 results and coverage click here.