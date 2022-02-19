Stephanie Egger captured the biggest win of her MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s bantamweight prospect stopped Jessica-Rose Clark via first-round submission (armbar).

Despite Egger’s judo background Clark still pushed the pace inside and worked her clinch game along the cage. It was only a matter of time before Egger found an opening for a throw and that’s exactly what she did. After gaining top control on the ground Egger was able to quickly transition to the armbar attempt and made Clark tap for the first time in her professional career.

Check out the highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Egger, 33, has now won two straight after finishing Shana Young via TKO back in Oct. 2021. The talented prospect offers a unique blend of grappling, striking, and athleticism, which is why she was able to get past Clark’s inside advancements early and often. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Egger gets a shot at the top 15 her next time out, especially considering the 135-pound division needs some fresh blood.

