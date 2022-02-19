Knee to the face was the beginning of the end #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/5ppc9oS5NI

Chas Skelly cashed in during his potential retirement fight earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped Mark Striegl via second-round TKO (knee and punches).

Striegl looked to have a power advantage early, but Skelly quickly turned that around once the action hit the cage. Skelly was able to use his big frame to dictate the clinch and eventually scored a takedown. Striegl was exhausted in just a matter of minutes. In Round 2, Skelly let his hands go more and ended up catching Striegl with a short elbow followed by an eventual knee inside. Striegl toppled to the canvas and Skelly landed a few final punches before the referee stepped in.

Check out the highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Skelly, 36, hadn’t fought in well over two years but you really couldn’t tell. The veteran looked to have the same control and grappling that he’s been displaying under the bright lights of the Octagon since 2014. It will be interesting to see if Skelly actually hangs it up after this fight or if the promotion can coax him into one final push towards the featherweight top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 48 results and coverage click here.