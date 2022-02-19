 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knockout! Watch Chad Anheliger stop Jesse Strader in Octagon debut - UFC Vegas 48

By Dan Hiergesell
Chad Anheliger produced the first finish of UFC Vegas 48 earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer stopped Jesse Strader via third-round TKO (punches).

This fight was truly a back-and-forth affair as both bantamweights came out firing. Strader seemed to have the power advantage early, but he was doing most of his work to the body. Anheliger was more active to the head and did pretty well to avoid any serious damage. In the third round, Anheliger was able to land a massive counter left hand during an exchange along the cage. Strader dropped to the canvas like sack of potatoes and Anheliger jumped on top for ground-and-pound and the eventual finish.

Check out the highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Anheliger, 35, has now won his last 10 professional fights dating back to 2016. The Canadian veteran will look to build on this memorable UFC debut and land a shot at someone closer to the top 15 his next time out.

