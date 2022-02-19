Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).

Walker wasted no time using his long frame to land kicks and straight shots from distance. Hill was patient, but he seemed to be loading up and just couldn’t get in range of Walker. However, when the action got in close Hill launched a powerful right counter that connected on Walker’s temple. Walker turned into a board and he toppled over like a high-rise apartment building falling to the ground. Hill moved in for one final right hand that put Walker out for good.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!??



JAMAHAL HILL STUNS JOHNNY WALKER!! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xmusGS7N3f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2022

