How to watch UFC Vegas 48: ‘Walker vs. Hill’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Guida v Santos Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Octagon carnage returns to “Sin City” later this evening (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Brazilian finisher Johnny Walker meets surging light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, with a thrilling match up of Light Heavyweight strikers when No. 10-ranked Johnny Walker locks horns with No. 12-seeded Jamahal Hill in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Vegas 48’s co-feature, Kyle Daukaus battles Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound Catchweight bout.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, lightweight veteran Jim Miller will be back in action against UFC newcomer Nikolas Motta, highlight-reel finisher Joaquin Buckley meets Abdul Razak Alhassan in an exciting middleweight affair, and Kyle Daukaus will take on Jamie Pickett in a makeshift 195-pound co-main event.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 48’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
Diana Belbiţa vs. Gloria de Paula
Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 48 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

