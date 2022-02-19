The Octagon carnage returns to “Sin City” later this evening (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Brazilian finisher Johnny Walker meets surging light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill in the main event.

In addition to the 205-pound headliner, lightweight veteran Jim Miller will be back in action against UFC newcomer Nikolas Motta, highlight-reel finisher Joaquin Buckley meets Abdul Razak Alhassan in an exciting middleweight affair, and Kyle Daukaus will take on Jamie Pickett in a makeshift 195-pound co-main event.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 48’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT



Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbiţa vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista vs. Jay Perrin

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 48: ‘Walker vs. Hill’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 48: ‘Walker vs. Hill’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 48 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.