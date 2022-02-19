One of the biggest bare knuckle events of the year will unfold tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) hosts “KnuckleMania 2” live on FITE.TV PPV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The main attraction of the evening will be a 185-pound clash between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender Mike Perry and mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Julian “Let Me Bang Bro” Lane, who is best known for his days on The Ultimate Fighter. Both fighters have been talking a big game leading up tonight’s card and fight fans are expecting a fiery finish to their boiling feud.

In addition to Perry vs. Lane, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes will return to action in his BKFC debut against Joshua Alvarez. Mendes is a sizeable favorite to take care of business, but “Money” hasn’t competed professionally since a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski back in Dec. 2018 so he’s going to be battling just a little bit of ring rust.

Before the main card gets underway on FITE.TV PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET a collection of “Prelims” bouts will unfold live on BKFC’s official YouTube channel. The “Prelims” action will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed in the above video player.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the BKFC KnuckleMania 2 fight card right HERE, starting with the YouTube prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.TV main card at 8 p.m. ET.