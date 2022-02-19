The bare knuckle action will return to the spotlight later tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) hosts “KnuckleMania 2” live on FITE.TV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., which will be led by a grudge match pitting former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender Mike Perry against mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran, Julian “Let Me Bang Bro” Lane.

In addition, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes will make his return to combat sports in a bare knuckle debut against Joshua Alvarez. The ‘KnuckleMania 2’ main card will also feature a lightweight title fight between champion Luis Palomino and Martin Brown, as well as a women’s flyweight title fight between Britain Hart and Christine Ferea for the vacant strap.

The combat sports world will be quite busy tonight as UFC Vegas 48 unfolds live on ESPN+ as well, but fight fans will certainly want to catch the ‘KnuckleMania 2’ action if they can. Check out the below information for complete viewing details:

Start Time

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

“Prelims” card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” main card can be purchased through FITE.TV for a reasonable $19.99.

BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” early ‘Prelims’ can be viewed through BKFC’s official YouTube channel — click HERE to watch.

Television Viewing

Viewers can tap into the FITE.TV app via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” will also be accessible through the FITE.TV app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple. Click HERE for more information.

“KnuckleMania 2” Fight Card Line Up:

Main Card

8 p.m. ET

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

155 lbs.: Luis Palomino (c) vs. Martin Brown

155 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez

125 lbs.: Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea (for BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title)

265 lbs.: Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel

125 lbs.: Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

185 lbs.: Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

205 lbs.: Uly Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee

145 lbs.: Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

“Prelims”

6:30 p.m. ET

145 lbs.: Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg

185 lbs.: Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno

185 lbs.: John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the BKFC KnuckleMania 2 fight card right HERE, starting with the YouTube prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.TV main card at 8 p.m. ET.