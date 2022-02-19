Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill are set to throw down tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2021) from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though ranked just a couple spaces apart, the two men enter this bout in very different circumstances. Walker is in the midst of a rough patch, but he’s been the hyped up prospect previously. Hill, meanwhile, is currently on the rise, having won four of his last five bouts and stopped three foes via knockout in the process.

Walker is looking to rebound and regain past glory, while Hill can make a statement that he’s ready for the title mix right now. Only one man can take a step in the right direction, so follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Walker opens with a couple hard kicks, switching stances often. Walker kicks and spins, landing a right hand at the end of the weirdness. Hill pitches a left towards the mid-section. The two traded some power shots along the fence, and Walker changes levels into a failed takedown attempt. Hill is walking his man down, but he hasn’t landed much yet. Out of nowhere, Hill lands a right hook that COMPLETELY sleeps Walker, who falls in uncomfortable fashion. BRUTAL knockout. Walker was way out before he hit the floor ... Ouch!

Result: Jamahal Hill defeats Johnny Walker via first-round knockout (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!)

