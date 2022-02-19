Jamie Pickett and Kyle Daukaus faced off in a Middleweight clash tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Daukaus’ hands looked sharp early, but he still changed levels along the fence for an early takedown. On the mat, Daukaus briefly threatened a Von Flue choke, but the cage prevented him from advancing the strangle. Daukaus then threatened a front choke, but Pickett was able to stand back into the clinch ... for a moment.

Each time Pickett was able to stand back up, Daukaus put him down quickly. At one point, he also landed some nice punches on the break before grounding his foe. As the round came to a close, Daukaus started sinking in a d’arce choke. With 10 seconds remaining, he really committed to the squeeze, and at THE LAST POSSIBLE MOMENT, Pickett tapped!

This was a really strong performance from Daukaus. His kickboxing looked sharp in brief moments, but his wrestling and grappling were particularly impressive. After a difficult start to his overall UFC career, this was great evidence that Daukaus is here to stay.

Result: Kyle Daukaus defeats Jamie Pickett via first-round d’arce choke (WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!)

