Mike Perry vs Julian Lane full fight video preview for BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ main event

Mike Perry and Julian Lane will headline the BKFC “Knucklemania 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on both FITE.tv and the BKFC app.

Perry, 30, is making his bareknuckle boxing debut after parting ways with UFC last fall. “Platinum” — who did just as much damage outside the Octagon — dropped four of his last five and recently posted back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez.

Lane, 34, will forever be tied to his on-camera meltdown on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 16. That said, “Nitrane” has been able to enjoy a successful career in combat sports over the last decade, racking up nearly 20 fights since his time on the mixed martial arts (MMA) reality show.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with online “Prelims” card fights at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.tv main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

