BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 2’ results: Live streaming play-by-play updates

Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) presents “KnuckleMania 2” live stream results and play-by-play updates: Reigning Lightweight champion Luis Palomino will defend his 155-pound belt against Martin “Smash” Brown TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Also on the FITE.tv-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) card are erstwhile mixed martial arts (MMA) stalwarts, Mike Perry and the bareknuckle debut of Chad Mendes. Finally, we’ve got another title fight, as Britain Hart faces off against “Misfit” Christine Ferea for the 125-pound championship.

Join us all evening for the wildest in no-gloves boxing as two titles are on the line and facial reconstructive doctors are drooling in anticipation ...

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” fight card below, starting with online “Prelims” undercard fights at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.tv main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET (watch it here).

BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ Main Card (8 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

155 lbs.: Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – For Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

155 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez

125 lbs.: Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – For BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title

265 lbs.: Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel

125 lbs.: Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

185 lbs.: Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

205 lbs.: Uly Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee

145 lbs.: Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ Prelims Under Card (6:30 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg

185 lbs.: Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno

185 lbs.: John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

