Watch Bellator 274: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | ‘Gracie vs Storley’

Bellator 274: “Gracie vs Storley” is set to air TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., which will be headlined by a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley. In the co-main event, Andrey Koreshkov will battle Chance Rencountre in another pivotal 170-pound bout.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 274 today, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

175 lbs.: Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

155 lbs.: Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

125 lbs: DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

185 lbs: Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

145 lbs: Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

170 lbs: Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo

