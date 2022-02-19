Bellator 274: “Gracie vs Storley” is set to air TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., which will be headlined by a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley. In the co-main event, Andrey Koreshkov will battle Chance Rencountre in another pivotal 170-pound bout.

Bellator 274 main card will air on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 274 below.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 274) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 274 QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

170lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

175 lbs.: Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

155 lbs.: Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

125 lbs: DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

185 lbs: Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

145 lbs: Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

170 lbs: Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo

