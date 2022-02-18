 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill intense staredown video from UFC Vegas 48 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Light heavyweight bangers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill both made weight at Friday’s early (and official) weigh ins and will take center stage atop the UFC Vegas 48 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 48 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, with a thrilling match up of Light Heavyweight strikers when No. 10-ranked Johnny Walker locks horns with No. 12-seeded Jamahal Hill in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Vegas 48’s co-feature, Kyle Daukaus battles Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound Catchweight bout.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Prior to that 205-pound showdown, middleweight veteran Chris Daukaus — no stranger to short-notice fights — will throw hands with short-notice replacement Jamie Pickett. “Nightwolf” replaces Julian Marquez at a special catchweight of 195 pounds.

Watch Daukaus and Pickett face off in the embedded video below.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 48 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 48 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Walker vs. Hill” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...