Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill intense staredown video from UFC Vegas 48 weigh ins

You can feel the intensity through the screen @JohnnyWalker vs @JamahalH goes down TOMORROW on @ESPNPlus [ #UFCVegas48 | Prelims 4 pmET | Main Card 7 pmET ] pic.twitter.com/IH52x1VdBe

Light heavyweight bangers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill both made weight at Friday’s early (and official) weigh ins and will take center stage atop the UFC Vegas 48 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them face off in the embedded video above.

Prior to that 205-pound showdown, middleweight veteran Chris Daukaus — no stranger to short-notice fights — will throw hands with short-notice replacement Jamie Pickett. “Nightwolf” replaces Julian Marquez at a special catchweight of 195 pounds.

Watch Daukaus and Pickett face off in the embedded video below.

Rising stars set to square off @KyleDaukaus takes on @JamiePickettMMA LIVE from the APEX



[ #UFCVegas48 | TOMORROW | Prelims 4 pmET | Main Card 7 pmET | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4eq3MT7Zix — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2022

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 48 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

