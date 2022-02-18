The bare knuckle action returns tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) hosts KnuckleMania 2 live on FITE.TV from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami, Florida.

The big attraction of the evening will feature a grudge match between growing rivals Mike Perry and Julian Lane. Neither fighter has a real problem with the other, but they’ve been jawing back-and-forth for quite a bit and seem ready to knock each other silly come Saturday night.

For Perry, this will mark his first appearance under the BKFC banner. Since parting ways with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last year “Platinum” made a brief crossover into the boxing ring for a Triad Combat event this past November. Perry ended up winning via split decision, but he’s going to have his hands full this weekend when he trades in his gloves for his bare hands.

Standing in his way will be Lane. The combat veteran may be better known for his days on the Ultimate Fighter reality show, but Lane has already logged six bouts as a member of the BKFC roster. He’s a bit of a veteran around these parts and will hold nothing back in welcoming Perry to the world of bare knuckle boxing.

Before Perry and Lane square off tomorrow night they tipped the scales for official weigh ins on Friday and came together for one final faceoff. You can check that out below:

In addition to the headliner, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes will make his bare knuckle debut this weekend at KnuckleMania 2. His final staredown opposite Joshuah Alvarez can be seen below:

