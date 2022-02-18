Lightweight veteran Bobby Green believes he’s the uncrowned “BMF” champion of the UFC’s lightweight division after accepting a short-notice fight with top contender Islam Makhachev. “King” will be filling in for an injured Beneil Dariush and meet Makhachev in a main event at UFC Vegas 49 next weekend in Las Vegas.

Green, who has been competing under the UFC banner for almost a decade now, is coming off a lopsided decision win over talented striker Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 just one week ago. Before that, Green finished former UFC lightweight title challenger Al Iaquinta via first-round TKO in November. Green suffered very little damage in his recent win over Haqparast so he was able to step in for Dariush on just two weeks notice.

That said, Green is putting himself in serious danger against a streaking contender like Makhachev. If not for Justin Gaethje’s incredible performance opposite Michael Chandler late last year Makhachev would have been next in line to fight for the 155-pound title. He’s won his last nine trips to the Octagon and many believe he’s the second coming of former training partner and very good friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

So why would Green — coming off a beautiful win over Haqparast — decide to challenge a fighter like Makhachev with just two weeks to prepare?

It’s pretty simple. Green is a true veteran of MMA and has competed for multiple promotions throughout his 14-year career. He understands that opportunities don’t come around too often in combat sports and he’s willing to put himself on the line to cash in when it matters most.

Of course, fighting Makhachev on two weeks notice is the ultimate boss move. In fact, Green believes he’s the new “BMF” champ of the lightweight division for stepping up and accepting the fight. “King” posted the following photo to Instagram earlier this week.

“If they had one for the lightweight division.”

We all know that UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal holds the real “BMF” title after taking out Nate Diaz back at UFC 244, but does this move by Green hold any water to “Gamebred?”

