Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till were once social media enemies, but the two UFC contenders have since buried the hatchet and recently joined each other for a rather entertaining training session.

Despite their past issues, Chimaev offered to help train Till back in October. Fight fans didn’t know for sure if the two fighters would actually join forces, but here we are. Chimaev and Till have teamed up during training and the results have been hilarious.

Earlier this week, Mac Life released video footage of “Borz” and “Gorilla” training alongside one another. They weren’t sparring, which would have been incredible to see, but the two still mixed it up during some intense workouts. Chimaev can be heard screaming a few different things at Till, such as “Come on fat boy!” and “Let’s go fat boy.”

Earlier today, Ariel Helwani shared more footage of the meetup. That can be seen below:

More footage of @darrentill2 training with Khamzat Chimaev at All-Stars in Sweden ( @Blockassetco) pic.twitter.com/yzYbzbMTHy — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 18, 2022

This could be good motivation for Till, who has lost four out of his last five trips to the Octagon. Till remains one of the better middleweights on the UFC roster today, but his lone divisional win over Kelvin Gastelum back in 2019 isn’t going to help his chances at a title shot in 2022. Till will need to refine his skills and come back stronger on the heels of some additional sessions with “Borz.”

Chimaev, who is inching closer towards his first UFC title shot after beginning his Octagon career with a 4-0 record, is trying his best to align his next fight. While most believe Chimaev will keep winning until he takes on reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman the undefeated contender still needs some more time inside of the cage. That may or may not happen against fellow welterweight standout Gilbert Burns, who is ready to test the hype of Khamzat.

What do you think, fight fans? Will training alongside Chimaev help Till in his return to the cage?

