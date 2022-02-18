Live: BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ weigh in video

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will stream its official weigh ins LIVE in the embedded video above for the upcoming “Knucklemania 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, set for this Sat. night (Feb. 19) inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The first fighter is expected to tip the scale at 6 p.m. ET.

“Knucklemania 2” will be headlined by the middleweight grudge match between former UFC bad boy Mike Perry and two-time “Ultimate Fighter” contestant Julian Lane. Elsewhere on the card, ex-UFC featherweight contender Chad Mendes makes his combat sports return opposite lightweight bruiser Joshua Alvarez.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with online preliminary card fights at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the FITE.tv main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the finalized “Knucklemania 2” fight card and lineup:

BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ Main Card (8 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

155 lbs.: Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – For Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

155 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez

125 lbs.: Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – For BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title

265 lbs.: Gustavo Trujillo vs. Stephen Townsel

125 lbs.: Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

185 lbs.: Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

205 lbs.: Uly Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee

145 lbs.: Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg

185 lbs.: Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno

185 lbs.: John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

