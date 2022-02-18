UFC Vegas 48 weigh in video, live results for ‘Walker vs Hill’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 48 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between 205-pound bruisers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill this Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 195-pound co-main event between middleweight hopefuls Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 48 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Walker vs. Hill” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

Complete UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 48 Main Card On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

195 lbs.: Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194)

155 lbs.: Jim Miller () vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Joaquin Buckley ()

265 lbs.: Alan Baudot () vs. Parker Porter ()

UFC Vegas 48 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)

145 lbs.: Chas Skelly () vs. Mark Striegl (145)

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Jay Perrin ()

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita () vs. Gloria de Paula ()

135 lbs.: Jessica-Rose Clark () vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

145 lbs.: Gabriel Benitez () vs. David Onama ()

145 lbs.: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez ()

