Video: UFC 272 official trailer drops for ‘Covington vs Masvidal’ — ‘Hit the road, Jack!’

Best friends turned bitter enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for March 5 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion released the official event trailer earlier this week documenting the rise and fall of the Covington-Masvidal bromance.

Covington (16-3), who turns 34 next month, came up short in two shots against reigning champion Kamaru Usman, losing by technical knockout at UFC 245 before falling by way of unanimous decision at UFC 268. In between those title fights was a lopsided decision victory over former champion-turned-celebrity boxer Tyron Woodley.

As for Masvidal, who turned 37 back in November, he also had two high-profile opportunities to dethrone Usman. After losing a clearcut decision to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 251, the 35-15 “Gamebred” was obliterated by way of second-round knockout in their UFC 261 rematch, sending him tumbling down the official rankings.

A loss for either fighter has to be considered catastrophic for their title hopes.

UFC 272 will also feature the featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell. Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Holland makes his welterweight return opposite Alex Oliveira while Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan hook ‘em up at 115 pounds.

