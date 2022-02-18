Live: Bellator 274 ceremonial weigh-in video for ‘Gracie vs Storley’

The place is here, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 274: “Gracie vs Storley” event tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) on Showtime go down today (Fri., Feb. 18, 2022) ahead of a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 12:00 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (170.75) vs. Logan Storley (170.75)

170lbs: Andrey Koreshkov (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (169.5)

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.5)

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin (262.75) vs. Said Sowma (243)

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo (155.4) vs. Nick Browne (155.2)

175 lbs.: Brennan Ward (174.8) vs. Brandon Bell (173.8)

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates vs. (136) Chris Disonell (135.2)

155 lbs.: Aviv Gozali (155.8) vs. Bobby King (156)

125 lbs: DeAnna Bennett (125.4) vs. Justine Kish (125.6)

185 lbs: Jordan Newman (185.6) vs. Cody Herbert (188.6)

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo (154.2) vs. Corey Samuels (155.4)

145 lbs: Isaiah Hokit (145.8) vs. Theodore Macuka (145.5)

170 lbs: Orlando Mendoza (170.6) vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo (169.8)

See you then!