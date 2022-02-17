Joaquin Buckley to be cornered by self-proclaimed self-defense ‘expert’ D.U.S.T. at UFC Vegas 48

Can MMA just stop MMA-ing sometimes? Apparently not, as Joaquin Buckley will have a rather unique cornerman with him this Saturday night...

At UFC Vegas 48, the 27-year-old Middleweight prospect will collide with Abdul Razak Alhassan. Assisting him as part of his corner will be the virally infamous self-proclaimed self-defense expert, the Detroit Urban Self Defense (D.U.S.T.) guy, Dale Brown. Yes, this is a real thing that’s actually happening.

“He thought of me as soon as they needed another cornerman,” Brown told TMZ.

“Super excited and honored to be chosen by a respected talented pro-MMA fighter that was so impressed by my urban survival tactical training system after he tested it that he wanted me on his team as the first ‘survival tactics cornerman.’”

A month ago, Buckley, a St. Louis, Miss. native and resident, visited Brown to see his techniques on display. Obviously, he was impressed — or entertained — enough to stay in touch and now request his presence for one of his actual MMA fights.

“There are going to be surprise tactics never seen before used in the MMA UFC Octagon,” Brown says. “This collaboration is going to be totally unexpected and these new Detroit survival tactics will be just as unexpected.”

I guess it shouldn’t be all too shocking as Buckley has performed quite possibly the most unexpected move in MMA history when knocking out Impa Kasanganay with that unforgettable jumping spinning back kick (watch highlights). Since then, Buckley has gone 2-1 with knockout wins of Jordan Wright and Antonio Arroyo sandwiching an upset Alessio Di Chirico head kick loss (watch highlights).

Strange cornermen choices are nothing new in MMA. In recent years, we’ve seen the likes of Mike Perry’s girlfriend, and Diego Sanchez’s “coach” Joshua Fabia. Add D.U.S.T. guy to the list of oddities.

Hopefully, it goes well for the pair. MMA fans can be ruthless and Brown already has comments disabled on his Instagram as is.

