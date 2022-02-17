Video: Mike Perry pulls a bat on Julian Lane at BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ press conference

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) held a special pre-fight press conference on Thurs. afternoon (Feb. 17, 2022) in advance of the upcoming “Knucklemania 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 19) inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., headlined by a middleweight showdown between former UFC welterweight Mike Perry and “Ultimate Fighter” washout Julian Lane.

Perry somehow managed to smuggle a bat onto the dais, which has me thinking the BKFC security detail got their training from the same crack until that allowed Jack Ruby to enter a Dallas police station with a 38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver. Mike Perry with a baseball bat? What could go wrong? Fortunately “Platinum” was sporting some kind of collapsable gimmick bat, like the one my kid uses to play Wii Sports Baseball.

Check out the video embedded above.

In addition to the Perry vs. Lane main event, former UFC featherweight contender Chad Mendes makes his combat sports return in a lightweight showdown opposite 155-pound bruiser Joshua Alvarez. In addition, Luis Palomino and Martin Brown hook ‘em up for Palomino’s lightweight title, not long after Britain Hart and Christine Ferea go to war for the vacant women’s flyweight strap.

