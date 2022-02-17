Live: BKFC ‘Knucklemania 2’ press conference video

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference on Thurs. afternoon (Feb. 17) to promote the upcoming “Knucklemania 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, set for this Sat. night (Feb. 19) inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The live video stream begins promptly at 3 p.m. ET.

Knucklemania 2 will be headlined by the unlikely grudge match between former UFC wild man Mike Perry and “Ultimate Fighter” bang bro Julian Lane. Elsewhere on the card, ex-UFC featherweight contender Chad Mendes makes his combat sports return opposite lightweight bruiser Joshua Alvarez.

Complete Knucklemania 2 fight card below:

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

155 lbs.: Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – For Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

155 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Joshua Alvarez

125 lbs.: Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea – For BKFC vacant women’s flyweight title

125 lbs.: Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens

185 lbs.: Francesco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

205 lbs.: John Michael Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson Sr.

155 lbs.: Brian Foster vs. Robbie Peralta

145 lbs.: Edgard Plazaola vs. Chevvy Bridges

170 lbs.: Mario Vargas vs. Yosdenis Cedeno

145 lbs.: Howard Davis vs. Dillard Pegg

