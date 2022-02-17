PFL weigh-in results, staredowns for ‘Challenger Series’ (Week 1)

Professional Fighters League (PFL) held its official weigh-ins for Week 1 of the 2022 PFL “Challenger Series,” featuring up-and-coming fighters in the light heavyweight division, including top prospect Josh Silveira and Sudanese phenom Mohamed Juma.

Week 1 kicks off LIVE on Fri. night (Feb. 18) at 9 p.m. ET on Fubo Sports Network.

In the co-main event, Germany’s Alexander Poppeck faces stateside up-and-comer Taylor Johnson. Elsewhere on the card, Travis Davis of the United States battles Bruce Souto of Brazil, while American Miles Amos tangles with Karl Williams of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

PFL Challenger Series Week 1 results and staredowns below:

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Josh Silveria (205 lbs.) vs. Mohamed Juma (205.2 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Alexander Poppeck (205.6 lbs.) vs. Taylor Johnson (204.2 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Travis Davis (206 lbs.) vs. Bruce Souto (202.4 lbs.)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Miles Amos (205.6 lbs.) vs. Karl Williams (205.2 lbs.)

