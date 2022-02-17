Joe Lauzon vs Donald Cerrone rebooked for UFC 274 PPV card on May 7

Longtime UFC lightweight veterans Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone are no longer scheduled to compete at the upcoming “Fight Night” event on April 30 and will instead collide on the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) card on May 7, though a city and venue have yet to be revealed.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Related White Made Deal With Lauzon To Retire After UFC Boston

The 37 year-old Lauzon (28-15) has competed sporadically over the last few years and has struggled to keep himself in the win column. “J-Lau” has not been seen since a technical knockout victory over Jonathan Pearce at UFC on ESPN 6 back in late 2019.

His finish over “JSP” snapped a three-fight losing streak.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Cerrone (36-16-2), who was whooped by Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26 last May. Not including his “No Contest” against Niko Price, “Cowboy” has lost five straight and been finished in four of those five losses.

Cerrone turns 39 in March.

UFC 274 is expected to be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira against Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, Charles Oliveira defends his lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje.