Lyoto Machida will drop down to the Middleweight division to face Fabian Edwards at the upcoming Bellator “London” event, which is set to go down inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on May 13, 2022.

“The Dragon” is currently on a three-fight losing streak all by way of decision (two splits). His last win came in 2019, knocking out Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222 (see it), which at that point was his fourth straight victory. Two of those wins came under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner before he parted ways with the promotion.

Over his last four fights with Bellator, Machida has alternated competing in different weight classes with his last bout against Ryan Bader taking place during the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. The fight against Edwards will be the final fight on his current deal with the Viacom-owned promotion.

Edwards, meanwhile, was in line to face Marian Dimitrov at Bellator 275 but the promotion opted to make the switch, which gives “The Assassin” the opportunity to fight in his home country. Edwards is currently on a two-fight losing streak himself. Prior to his skid, the Brit started off his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career with nine straight victories, including winning his first four fights with Bellator.

Bellator “London” will be headlined by a 170-pound title fight as division kingpin, Yaroslav Amosov, will put his belt on the line against Michael Page. In further action, former Welterweight champion Douglas Lima takes on Jason Jackson. Also, Paul Daley recently revealed he would be fighting in the final bout of his career at the event, though no opponent has been made official as of this writing.

