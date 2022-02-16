Bobby Green expected to fill in for Beneil Dariush against Islam Makhachev in UFC Vegas 49 main event

Islam Makhachev has quickly found his new opponent for next Saturday night’s (Feb. 19) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Vegas 49 main event.

The news broke Wednesday night that No. 3 ranked 155-pound Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush had been injured out of the headliner bout. Now, Bobby Green has come to save to the day, reports ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Per sources, Green will replace the injured Beneil Dariush on Feb. 26 against Makhachev,” Okamoto tweeted. “Not done yet, and likely a catchweight. But both have agreed to the fight.

“[Dariush’s] toe got caught in the mat ... which resulted in a pretty severe ankle injury. His foot was in an awkward position as his and his opponent’s weight came down from the takedown.”

The 35-year-old San Bernardino, Calif. native fought as recently as this past Saturday at UFC 271 when picking up a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast. Prior to that, Green knocked out Al Iaquinta in one round on enemy soil inside Madison Square Garden at UFC 268 in November (watch highlights).

Makhachev will find himself as Green’s first main event dance partner inside the Octagon. After nine years with the promotion, Green (29-12-1 overall) is 10-7-1 as a UFC fighter and appears to be really hitting a stride as evidenced by his two recent wins. Perfectly enough for “King,” Green called for a main event slot last week with a win and let it be known he was down to throwdown whenever his services were required.

Opening odds for the bout see Green as a large underdog at +600 to Makhachev’s -1000.