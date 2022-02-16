Beneil Dariush injured out of UFC Vegas 49 main event bout vs. Islam Makhachev

The pivotal 155-pound lightweight contender bout set to headline Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Vegas 49 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush is no more.

The Feb. 26 main event has fallen apart after a Dariush injury has forced him out of the contest, according to Ariel Helwani.

“Next week’s Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush main event fight is off, sources say,” Helwani tweeted.

“Dariush injured his ankle and was forced to withdraw. No word yet on if Makhachev will remain on the card and/or what’s the new Feb. 26 headliner.”

With the event just a week and a half away, it will leave the UFC scrambling for alternatives. The co-main event will be a 185-pound Middleweight tilt between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman.

Russia’s Makhachev had felt his current nine-fight winning streak was enough to earn him a title shot following his last win over Dan Hooker in October (watch highlights). Instead, the opportunity went to Justin Gaethje who is expected to challenge the champion, Charles Oliveira, in April at UFC 274. Makhachev has looked relatively unstoppable during this run he’s on, but taking a fight with anyone under these circumstances is always a gamble.

When it comes to the rankings, Dariush is actually the higher-ranked of the two as he sits at No. 3 with Makhachev directly behind him at No. 4. Dariush rides a seven-fight winning streak that most recently saw him dispatch of Tony Ferguson via a dominant unanimous decision at UFC 262 in May 2021.