Video: UFC fighter has blood geyser erupting from his forehead, no biggie

UFC lightweight veteran Renato Carneiro captured his second straight victory by submitting Alexander Hernandez as part of the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

But “Moicano” nearly pulled out after getting busted open in sparring.

“Two weeks before the fight I suffered a cut in training that almost took me out of the fight,” Moicano wrote on Instagram. “It made it impossible for me to train properly for a few days, but I’m Brazilian and giving up is not an option! And I couldn’t let the opportunity pass! Let’s go to the next one!”

Sparring without head gear that close to fight night invites catastrophe.

The 32 year-old Carneiro (16-4-1) was unable to crack the Top 15 with his victory last weekend in “The Lone Star State,” but did manage to remind the “pissed off” Hernandez why the promotion was looking to drop him on the UFC 271 “Prelims” card.