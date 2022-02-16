Live: UFC Vegas 48 media day video feat. Johnny Walker, Jamahal Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 48: “Walker vs. Hill” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:15 p.m. Alan Baudot

1:45 p.m. Jamahal Hill

2:00 p.m. Abdul Razak Alhassan

2:30 p.m. Parker Porter

2:45 p.m. Jamie Pickett

3:00 p.m. Nikolas Motta

3:15 p.m. Johnny Walker

4:00 p.m. Kyle Daukaus

4:45 p.m. Joaquin Buckley

5:00 p.m. Jim Miller

Note: Times and availability subject to change

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will headline the light heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, middleweight veterans Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett collide in a short notice catchweight bout of 195 pounds.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 48 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.