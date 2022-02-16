 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live: UFC Vegas 48 media day video feat. Johnny Walker, Jamahal Hill

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 48: “Walker vs. Hill” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) continues its run of shows inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Feb. 19, 2022, with a thrilling match up of Light Heavyweight strikers when No. 10-ranked Johnny Walker locks horns with No. 12-seeded Jamahal Hill in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Vegas 48’s co-feature, Kyle Daukaus battles Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound Catchweight bout.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:15 p.m. Alan Baudot
1:45 p.m. Jamahal Hill
2:00 p.m. Abdul Razak Alhassan
2:30 p.m. Parker Porter
2:45 p.m. Jamie Pickett
3:00 p.m. Nikolas Motta
3:15 p.m. Johnny Walker
4:00 p.m. Kyle Daukaus
4:45 p.m. Joaquin Buckley
5:00 p.m. Jim Miller

Note: Times and availability subject to change

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will headline the light heavyweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, middleweight veterans Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett collide in a short notice catchweight bout of 195 pounds.

