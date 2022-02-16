Twitter unimpressed by UFC Vegas 48 poster — ‘Two of the worst haircuts in UFC’

Your new poster for Saturday has arrived [ #UFCVegas48 | Feb 19 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Y405lJyhL6

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently unveiled its official fight poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 48 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by the light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill this Sat. night (Feb. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMA Twitter remains unimpressed.

“Two of the worst haircuts in UFC.”

“I stand with Dana on fighter pay for this card on Saturday.”

“Why do posters at this point… they ass SUCK.”

And a few others I can’t print here.

Walker (18-6) was being positioned as the next big thing at 205 pounds, even catching the eye of then-champion Jon Jones. Unfortunately the Brazilian failed to live up to the hype, losing three of his last four and dropping all the way to No. 10 in the division rankings.

That’s still two spots above Hill (9-1, 1 NC). The 30 year-old “Sweet Dreams” suffered his first loss inside the Octagon when Paul Craig stopped him at UFC 263 back in June. Hill would promptly rebound with a knockout win of his own, finishing Jimmy Crute just last month.

