Two massive championship title fights are headed to San Jose, Calif., on April 15, 2022. The first matchup will see A.J. McKee defend his Featherweight title against Patricio Freire — the man he took it from via submission in 2021 — in the main event of Bellator 277.

“The Mercenary’s” lightning-quick win capped off his tremendous run in the Featherweight Grand Prix, which included four devasting finishes, good enough to earn him the 145-pound title and a $1 million payout. The loss for “Pitbull” was his first in six years, snapping his seven-fight win streak which included five title defenses of the 145-pound strap, as well as winning the Lightweight title, which he went on to vacate.

With a run like that, giving the Brazilian bomber an immediate chance to win the title back was pretty much a no-brainer.

In the co-main event of the evening, the promotion will put a bow on its Light Heavyweight Grand Prix as division champion Vadim Nemkov defends his title against Corey Anderson, who earned his way to the big dance with two massive knockout wins, including starching Ryan Bader in just 51 seconds at Bellator 268 four months ago (see it).

As for Nemkov, he has been on an absolute tear over the last six years, racking up nine straight wins including winning his first seven for Bellator, capturing the 205-pound title at Bellator 244 by knocking out the aforementioned Ryan Bader. During his run through the tournament, Nemkov earned wins -- and defended his title, as well -- against Phil Davis and Julius Anglickas.

You know the players, care to offer up a prediction (or three) for these two stellar championship bouts?

