One week after the Middleweights got top billing, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring two of the most destructive Light Heavyweights in the game when Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill headline on ESPN+. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 48 main card duties this weekend (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) is a 185-pound tussle between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett, plus a battle of Heavyweight knockout artists pitting Parker Porter against Alan Baudot.

February’s choked with blockbuster games like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West, so here’s how to beef up your wallet until you can afford them all:

What Went Wrong at UFC 271?

What do you know, we’re back in the green. Despite Jacob Malkoun and Tai Tuivasa taking their sweet time to get going and judge Robert Alexander giving Roxanne Modafferi way too much credit for eating tons of punches to the face, every single bet paid off. Feels good!

UFC Vegas 48 Odds For The Undercard:

Jonathan Pearce (-350) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+260)

David Onama (-145) vs. Gabriel Benitez (+125)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-190) vs. Stephanie Egger (+160)

Chas Skelly (-220) vs. Mark Striegl (+180)

Diana Belbita (-110) vs. Gloria de Paula (-110)

Chad Anheliger (-290) vs. Jesse Strader (+230)

Mario Bautista (N/A) vs. Jay Perrin (N/A)

Thoughts: Honestly, there’s nothing super appealing this week, though we could probably make something work with David Onama and Chad Anheliger.

Losing to Billy Quarantillo isn’t damning by any stretch of the imagination. Getting dropped by him while fresh and completely failing to stop him from just bulldozing his way into the pocket, on the other hand, is a serious problem. Gabriel Benitez needs to keep Onama at kicking distance if he wants to win this fight and recent evidence suggests he can’t do so. Onama also hits a fair bit harder than “Billy Q,” so be in position to profit when he knocks “Moggly’s” block off.

As much as I’d like to see Strader’s body-melting berserker style pay dividends and fill the John Lineker-shaped hole in my heart, he’s losing this fight. Anheliger’s too durable to succumb to a first-round blitz and too sharp with his counters for Strader to stay afloat once the latter’s gas tank starts to empty. Plus, while Strader’s not a bad wrestler, he’s too limited a submission threat to take advantage of what brief ground opportunities he finds.

Thinking on it, a bit on Jessica-Rose Clark could also pay dividends. Tracy Cortez showed that Stephanie Egger’s takedown defense is well below what her judo pedigree suggests it should be, and though Clark is nowhere near the technical wrestler Cortez is, she’s persistent enough with her takedown attempts to potentially make up for it.

UFC Vegas 48 Odds For The Main Card:

Jamahal Hill (-250) vs. Johnny Walker (+200)

Kyle Daukaus (-250) vs. Jamie Pickett (+200)

Parker Porter (-250) vs. Alan Baudot (+200)

Nikolas Motta (-180) vs. Jim Miller (+155)

Joaquin Buckley (-145) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+125)

Thoughts: There’s some profit to be squeezed out of the top three.

If Walker comes out with the same feint-heayv, pitter-pat style he employed against Thiago Santos, Hill will out-work him to a wide decision. If Walker decides to damn the torpedoes and brawl, Hill’s speed and technique will let him crush the Brazilian’s brittle chin.

Either way, two straight for “Sweet Dreams.”

I’ve made my thoughts on Pickett’s abilities quite clear at this point, and while I’ve been burned by betting against him before, I just don’t see him winning this. Daukaus is the better grappler by a wide margin, can hold his own on the feet, and won’t slow down as the fight progresses. Pickett’s also taking this on short notice, making it even more likely that Daukaus wrestles him into oblivion.

It’s safe to say that Porter has greatly exceeded my expectations since falling to Chris Daukaus in his Octagon debut. Alan Baudot, on the other hand, has been pretty much as limited as I thought he’d be. Though Baudot has some power and impressive kicking skills, there’s not a lot stopping Porter from marching forward, beating him up against the fence, and perhaps mixing in a takedown or two.

UFC Vegas 48 Best Bets:

Parlay — David Onama and Chad Anheliger: Bet $60 to make $76.20

Parlay — Jessica-Rose Clark and Jamahal Hill: Bet $70 to make $79.80

Parlay — Kyle Daukaus and Parker Porter: Bet $75 to make $72.11

UFC Vegas 48 isn’t a pretty card, but it figures to be a profoundly violent one. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

*** As always, remember this is not investment advice nor is it an invitation to gamble. Be responsible and always do your own due diligence.***

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $737.60

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 48 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 48: “Walker vs. Hill” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.