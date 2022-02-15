Aljamain Sterling ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if ‘slimy little cheater’ TJ Dillashaw was still trying to get around testing protocols

TJ Dillashaw has had one fight since returning from his two-year suspension for a positive USADA test for performance-enhancing drugs. Though he came out clean, Aljamain Sterling doesn’t trust the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titlist.

“I still think he’s a slimy little cheater no matter what,” Sterling told The Schmo. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s still trying to figure out a way to get around the testing protocols. People could say whatever they want but if you want to cheat and you got the resources to do it, you can do it. So a lot of these guys I still think are figuring out ways to bend the rules. But if TJ’s next, we’ll figure it out after Yan and I finally move past this chapter, close this book, onto the next.”

Sterling, the current champion at Bantamweight, claimed the throne after a unique saga that saw the belt go through Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan before reaching him.

At UFC 259 in Mar. 2021, Sterling defeated Yan via disqualification from an illegal knee to a downed opponent (watch highlights) — thus making that fight the only instance where a title has changed hands in that manner. Sterling is now set to rematch Yan who has since captured the interim title with a win over Cory Sandhagen. UFC 273 on Apr. 9 is expected to host the feud’s potential conclusion after being originally targeted for UFC 272.

Dillashaw, on the other hand, made his return in July 2021 when taking Sandhagen to a tightly contested split decision victory. It’s now likely that he could be right back in front of the line for a title shot once things get settled between Sterling and Yan.

“It could potentially be TJ fighting Jose Aldo,” Sterling said of how things may shake out between Bantamweight contenders. “I think that could be a good one to make, if it’s not gonna happen that way then I think TJ maybe against Dominick Cruz or just TJ can be the next guy up. Either way, he’s got a big name.”