Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano won’t be doing battle inside the cage anytime soon, but it seems they are not done firing shots at one another on social media. Per a press release from Bellator, Zingano has accepted a fight against Pam Sorenson for the upcoming Bellator 276 event set for March 12, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Upon catching wind of the news, Cyborg blasted Zingano for turning down the chance to fight her for the title in favor of competing on the undercard in a since-deleted tweet via MMA Junkie.

Cyborg expressed her desire to mount a quick turnaround against Zingano following her lightning-quick knockout win over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271 in Nov. 2021, which prompted Scott Coker to reveal that the promotion was in fact eying a showdown between the former UFC stablemates.

According to Zingano, though, she claimed that the 145-pound women’s champion refused to take a drug test, delaying the showdown.

“Hearing Cris Cyborg is refusing to drug test,” she said. “I have been told my opponent and that it’s a number one contender match set for March 11. That’ll give someone plenty of time to get their shit together enough to fight me by summer.”

Naturally, Cyborg fired back at the allegations

“Cat Zingano, why are you lying? I haven’t refused any drug tests,” Justino fired back. “I’m ready whenever you are. Behind the scenes you keep saying to Bellator you need more time to prepare for me, you need a different opponent first, now you go on social media with lies and smear campaigns and excuses? Sad.”

For now, Zingano will attempt to secure his title shot by taking out Sorenson (No. 7) on a card that features a Featherweight fight between Mads Burnell and Adam Borics. In the co-main event, Phil Davis will face Julius Anglickas in a pivotal Light Heavyweight affair.

